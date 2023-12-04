Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

India incredibly important, one of our top markets today: Skechers CFO

The 650 square metre facility is capable of shipping up to 60,000 pairs of shoes per day and will interface with Skechers' direct-to-consumer channel and its headquarters in Mumbai as well as the USA

Sketchers
Premium

From right to left: John Vandemore, chief financial officer at Skechers USA Inc., David Weinberg, chief operating officer at Skechers USA Inc., and Rahul Vira, chief executive officer at Skechers, South Asia

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, has opened Phase 1 of its new National Distribution Center (NDC) near Mumbai and has begun shipping to its nationwide retail network in India. The 650 square metre facility is capable of shipping up to 60,000 pairs of shoes per day and will interface with Skechers’ direct-to-consumer channel and its headquarters in Mumbai as well as the United States. In an exclusive interview, John Vandemore, chief financial officer at Skechers USA Inc., David Weinberg, chief operating officer at Skechers USA Inc., and Rahul Vira, chief executive officer at Skechers, South Asia, talk to Sharleen D’Souza about India being one of the fastest-growing markets for it globally. Edited excerpts:

Why have you set up a new

Also Read

Asian Games 2022: Here are the companies helping Indian team dress up

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

Agilitas acquires sports footwear maker Mochiko Shoes for undisclosed sum

Stocks to Watch today: Honasa, IndiGo, SBI, Infy, Liberty Shoes, RBL Bank

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

CEO Wilson explains why competition doesn't faze Air India in new avatar

Biz trajectory remains intact, committed to achieving targets: RBL Bank CEO

Don't see India turning into a duopoly market: Air India CEO & MD Wilson

Capgemini to double data, AI teams to 60,000 in 3 yrs: Nisheeth Srivastava

Product mix, distribution strategies to help regain market share: LIC chief

Topics : Skechers Shoes US Manufacturing manufacturing Fashion

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon