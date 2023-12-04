India incredibly important, one of our top markets today: Skechers CFO

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, has opened Phase 1 of its new National Distribution Center (NDC) near Mumbai and has begun shipping to its nationwide retail network in India. The 650 square metre facility is capable of shipping up to 60,000 pairs of shoes per day and will interface with Skechers’ direct-to-consumer channel and its headquarters in Mumbai as well as the United States. In an exclusive interview, John Vandemore, chief financial officer at Skechers USA Inc., David Weinberg, chief operating officer at Skechers USA Inc., and Rahul Vira, chief executive officer at Skechers, South Asia, talk to Sharleen D’Souza about India being one of the fastest-growing markets for it globally. Edited excerpts:

Why have you set up a new