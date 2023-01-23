JUST IN
Business Standard

Morocco plans to sell India 1.7 mn tonnes of phosphate fertilisers in 2023

Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said on Sunday it plans to supply India with 1.7 million tonnes of phosphate-based fertilisers in 2023

Topics
Morocco | Fertilizers

Reuters  |  RABAT 

Fertilisers, farming

RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said on Sunday it plans to supply India with 1.7 million tonnes of phosphate-based fertilisers in 2023.

The supply agreements were signed during a visit by Indian health, chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rabat.

Under the deals, Morocco's OCP will supply India with 700,000 tonnes of a nitrogen-free fertiliser known as triple super phosphate (TSP), in addition to 1 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP).

Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves, reported a 54.8% rise in exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including fertilisers - to 108 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) in the first 11 months of 2022.

 

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:54 IST

