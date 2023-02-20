JUST IN
Street signs: Nifty Next 50 rebalance, home-grown tech stocks, and more
Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in October-December quarter
ArcelorMittal, JSW in NMDC steel plant race; JSPL also in the fray
Mutual funds' collection through NFO drops 38% to Rs 62,000 crore in 2022
Global trends, foreign funds movement to guide equities this week
FPIs shift focus back on Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in a week
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week
NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31
Signs that Adani shock for India's $3.1 trn stock market is ebbing fast
Increase in trade volume 'market driven', says Adani Transmission
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Albeit a poor start, we like the Indian market: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in October-December quarter

Promoters in 87 companies in the BSE 500 Index had at least some portion of their holdings pledged at the end of Q3FY23. Of this, only 17 had more than 25 per cent of their promoter holdings pledged

Topics
BSE Sensex | Indian promoters | Q3 results

Samie Modak 

BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

Share pledging by promoters rose during the October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) of 2022-23 (FY23) in the midst of a 6 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty index.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BSE Sensex

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.