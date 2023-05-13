close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Austin Russell, 28-year-old Chairman and CEO of automotive technology company Luminar Technologies, has acquired 82 per cent stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, that published the Forbes magazine

IANS San Francisco
Austin Russell (Photo: LinkedIn)

Austin Russell (Photo: LinkedIn)

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Austin Russell, 28-year-old Chairman and CEO of automotive technology company Luminar Technologies, has acquired 82 per cent stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings, that published the Forbes magazine, in a deal that values the media house at nearly $800 million.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Russell's stake includes the remaining portion of the company owned by its namesake family, which sold 95 per cent of the company to Hong Kong-based investor group Integrated Whale Media Investments in 2014.

Integrated Whale Media will retain a minority stake, according to the report late on Friday.

Russell plans to serve as a visionary for Forbes brand and won't be involved in day-to-day operations, according to the statement.

Forbes plans to appoint a new board consisting of American media, technology and artificial intelligence experts. Integrated Whale will keep one board seat.

Russell will not be involved in day-to-day operations at Forbes, founded in 1917 by BC Forbes, and the publication plans to appoint a new board with US media, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) experts.

Also Read

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

India's electric vehicle dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

Indian automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' data exposed for a decade

Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion

Netflix to cut $300 mn in spending with delay in password sharing crackdown

Partial sale of companies won't be default under insolvency code: Report

Google co-founders see biggest gain since Feb 2021 as AI boost lifts stock

Luminar Technologies currently has a $2.1 billion market cap.

For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs.

From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel's Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles.

In Q1 2023, Luminar said it exceeded its revenue guidance and maintains a strong balance sheet for accelerating business growth and reaching positive cash flow.

It posted revenue of $14.5 million, up 112 per cent year-over-year. Luminar expects at least 100 per cent revenue growth in 2023.

"Luminar is firing on all cylinders and successfully proving our ability to execute, industrialise and capitalise on our business. Over the past quarter, leading automakers have continued to expand our technology across their vehicle lineups, betting on the future of their ADAS and autonomous roadmaps in partnership with Luminar," said Russell.

--IANS

na/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Forbes Forbes magazine

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' data exposed for a decade

Photo credit: Toyotabharat.com
2 min read

Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion

Gautam Adani
1 min read

Netflix to cut $300 mn in spending with delay in password sharing crackdown

Netflix
2 min read

Partial sale of companies won't be default under insolvency code: Report

insolvency, bankruptcy, ibc
2 min read

Google co-founders see biggest gain since Feb 2021 as AI boost lifts stock

Google
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: May grant Sebi a three-month extension for probe, says SC

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Concerned about aircraft lease rates if NCLT order stands: Boeing

Boeing
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon