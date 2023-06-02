close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

The fund will lend to financially solvent companies and will now take exposure to distressed situations. It has a lifespan of three years

BS Web Team New Delhi
private credit fund

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

360 One Asset Management Ltd (formerly called IIFL Asset Management Ltd) on Friday announced the closure of its fourth private credit fund by raising over Rs 2,130 crore, the firm's largest fund till date. It is more than twice the size of its earlier fund of Rs 1,000 crore.
The fund was launched with its initial target of Rs 1,500 crore. The fund witnessed participation from corporate treasuries, family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and domestic financial institutions.

"With the closure of this fund, the assets under management (AUM) of the private credit strategy under 360 ONE Asset is inching close to $1 billion and it aims to achieve this milestone in 2023-24," the company said.
"Strong investor sentiment has propelled record fundraising in India-focused funds, and 360 One Asset's success in closing its fourth private credit fund at such a scale underscores the long-term promise of India's private credit story, our strong track record in the private credit asset class and our experienced fund team. We are excited about growing the private credit space in India and are well-positioned as a firm to capitalise on the opportunities in this market," said Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director (MD), and chief executive officer (CEO) of 360 One WAM Ltd.

The fund will lend to financially solvent companies and will now take exposure to distressed situations. It has a lifespan of three years.
"In India, the private credit asset class is becoming attractive and seeing significant traction as it is a resilient asset class that provides access to bespoke investment opportunities, optimal portfolio diversification and enhanced risk-adjusted returns," said Aakash Desai, CIO and head of Private Credit at 360 ONE Asset.

 

Also Read

360 ONE acquires controlling stake in Mumbai Angels, announces 2 new funds

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Janus Henderson further downgrades PharmEasy valuation to $ 2.7 billion

Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Zuckerberg introduces Meta Quest 3 ahead of Apple's rumoured VR headset

Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos

Topics : IIFL Wealth Management Credit funds Wealth Management BS Web Reports Companies

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

360 One Asset Management raises Rs 2,130 cr for latest private credit fund

private credit fund
2 min read

Janus Henderson further downgrades PharmEasy valuation to $ 2.7 billion

PharmEasy
2 min read

Twitter's trust and safety head, Ella Irwin quits amid drama over film

Twitter
2 min read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Ports, Adani Ports
2 min read

Zuckerberg introduces Meta Quest 3 ahead of Apple's rumoured VR headset

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

I think animal spirits are already out in India Inc, says Sunil Mittal

sunil mittal
15 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

Micron Technology
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon