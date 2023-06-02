close

Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos

Tata Elxsi's collaboration with Cultos Global is aimed at creating an innovative Driver Reward Program

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Elxsi

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Tata Elxsi, a design and technology company of the Tata Group engaged in the automobile sector has announced its partnership with Cultos Global. The collaboration is aimed at creating an innovative Driver Reward Program, the company informed in a filing with the BSE.
What is the Driver Reward Program?

The program is aimed at closely monitoring a driver's behaviour using rich analytics from the cloud-first TETHER-connected vehicle platform. It also leverages technologies like ADAS and driver monitoring features to gauge the driving style.
The mechanism will use a driving scorecard which gets translated into tokens. This apparatus will act as a single digital identifier for a user and will be available to be used across the ecosystem.

By doing this, the platform will mark the driving habits of a driver. The driver's behaviour monitoring paraphernalia will use a high-trust and high-privacy blockchain model to ensure absolute privacy as the data about driving behaviour is collated.
What will this data be used for?

The data under this program will be used to provide insights to car manufacturers, insurance providers, and fleet owners. These entities will be able to use this data to bolster mobility-related safety and reliability.
Talking about the partnership, CSO & CMO of Tata Elxsi, Nitin Pai said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Cultos Global to integrate their cutting-edge blockchain mechanism into a unique Driver Reward Program, powered by TETHER – our Connected VehiclePlatform. This collaboration marks an important milestone in our journey to leverage emerging technologies and enhance driver and passenger safety and experience -whether it is a mobility provider, vehicle brand, fleet owner, or a road transport authority that aims to positively impact driver behaviour and road safety using gamification and incentivisation, and creates reputation, reliability and monetisation opportunities."

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Tata Elxsi to use blockchain to monitor driver behaviour; partners Cultos

