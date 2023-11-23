Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

69% of Indian respondents see GenAI as crucial in sustainability: Capgemini

GenAI's ability to analyse large volumes of data is transforming ESG strategies, enabling accurate insights for sustainability decisions

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

Photo: Reuters

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A growing number of companies acknowledge the benefits of incorporating sustainable business practices, according to a new report titled 'A World in Balance 2023' from the Capgemini Research Institute.

Organisations are pinning their hopes on digital technology, in particular, generative AI (GenAI), to help them achieve their sustainability goals. Sixty-nine per cent of Indian respondents believe that generative AI (GenAI) will play a pivotal role in the organisation's sustainability transformation efforts as compared to 59 per cent globally.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

GenAI's ability to analyse large volumes of data is transforming ESG strategies, enabling accurate insights for sustainability decisions. GenAI can help reduce the consumption of natural resources by making processes leaner and by reducing waste. For example, GenAI algorithms can be used to optimise buildings, infrastructure, and the design of products.

Seventy-seven per cent of the Indian respondents said that their board of directors is actively engaged with sustainability strategy versus 59 per cent globally. The percentage of respondents in India who said that they are clear about the business case for sustainability has increased to 53 per cent this year from 23 per cent in 2022. In comparison, globally it has increased to 63 per cent from 21 per cent in 2022.

Thirty-six per cent of Indian respondents believe the costs for sustainability initiatives outweigh the benefits versus 24 per cent globally. The percentage of Indian respondents that see sustainability initiatives as a financial burden has decreased from 49 per cent in 2022 to 34 per cent in 2023. Whereas respondents globally have decreased from 53 per cent in 2022 to 22 per cent in 2023.

“The consequences of climate change are becoming impossible to ignore, and so is the future cost of not taking action,” said Cyril Garcia, head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility and Group Executive Board Member.

“What we really need to see in the months to come is companies investing in future-proof sustainability measures and pivoting their business models to build sustainable products and services. It’s now or never for organisations: only those who will have invested early enough and put sustainability at the centre of their strategy will be able to truly realise the benefits,” Garcia added.

For this research, the Capgemini Research Institute conducted a survey of 2,151 executives, employed at 718 organisations each with more than $1 billion in annual revenue across 13 countries including India. Executives surveyed were director level and above, and 50 per cent were from corporate functions such as strategy, sustainability, sales and marketing, while the rest were from value chain functions, such as product design, R&D, procurement, and logistics.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi allows mutual funds to expand ESG offerings: Should you invest?

GenAI allows us to reimagine human experience: SAS's Bryan Harris

No takers for ESG investing? Sustainable funds see outlows for second year

IT companies step up GenAI investments as clients ready for paid POCs

Lupin announces launch of world's first FDC drug for chronic lung disease

Record 518 million Indian viewers watched cricket World Cup on TV: Disney

Govt, Amazon partner to leverage 'districts as export hubs' initiative

Centre plans to ask ONGC to consider rights issue to fund HPCL: Report

Govt plans to ask ONGC to consider $1.9 billion rights issue to fund HPCL


Topics : artifical intelligence Sustainability ESG funds Digital technology

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon