Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India production drops by 8.5% in June, targets production of 875 MT

Coal India production drops by 8.5% in June, targets production of 875 MT

The coal production by the PSU was 63.1 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing

Coal

Coal offtake by the PSU also dropped by 7.4 per cent to 60.4 MT in the month of June. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said coal production dropped by 8.5 per cent to 57.8 million tonnes (MT) in June even as the government aims to increase the output to reduce the dependency on imports.

The coal production by the PSU was 63.1 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

The coal output by the PSU in the first three months of the current fiscal also dropped to 183.3 MT, over 189.3 MT produced in the April-June period of the previous financial year. 

The company, however, did not give a reason for the decline in coal production.

 

According to industry analysts, coal production usually faces hindrances during the monsoon season. As a result the output from mines is lower, which consequently affects the dispatch to power plants.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SBI to HAL: These PSUs merit long-term portfolio spot, says Motilal Oswal

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest

Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

Coal India

India's swelling coal stockpiles test state-owned mining giant CIL

coal mines

Environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34%, says Coal India

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India files draft papers for CMPDIL IPO to offload 7.14 crore shares

Coal offtake by the PSU also dropped by 7.4 per cent to 60.4 MT in the month of June, over 65.2 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. 

Coal offtake refers to the amount of coal that is supplied from a coal mine or coal company to its consumers.

The coal offtake by CIL during April-June period also declined to 190.1 MT, over 198.9 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. 

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy had earlier said that the country will not face any shortage of coal in the upcoming monsoon season, as the government is well prepared to meet the demand across various sectors, including the power sector.

The coal ministry had earlier said that it remains committed to achieving sustainable growth, improving coal availability, and reducing dependence on imports.

With the positive momentum, the coal sector continues to play a pivotal role in powering India's growth story.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amazon

HC stays order asking Amazon to pay ₹339 cr to polo club in trademark row

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc eyes rare earth minerals, but production may take 5 years

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises plans to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week

Sashikumar Sreedharan, Google Cloud India MD

Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Topics : Coal India Limited Coal India Ltd coal sector Coal ministry public sector undertakings PSUs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon