Adani Group-owned ACC and Ambuja Cement have launched a Cement and Concrete Research & Development facility at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.
The newly established R&D facility will help Ambuja and ACC drive progress, enhance cost optimization, and create sustainable solutions to shape the future of the cement industry, said a statement.
A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility, it added.
"Our new R&D facility is our reinforcement towards our collective commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and addressing industry challenges," said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business.
UltraTech Cement partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook
Leading cement producer UltraTech is partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook to start a joint development project.
It will install Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology at an UltraTech production plant for electrification of cement production, said a statement.
