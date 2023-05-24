close

ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Adani Group-owned ACC and Ambuja Cement have launched a Cement and Concrete Research & Development facility at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

The newly established R&D facility will help Ambuja and ACC drive progress, enhance cost optimization, and create sustainable solutions to shape the future of the cement industry, said a statement.

A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility, it added.

"Our new R&D facility is our reinforcement towards our collective commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and addressing industry challenges," said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business.

UltraTech Cement partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook

Leading cement producer UltraTech is partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook to start a joint development project.

It will install Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology at an UltraTech production plant for electrification of cement production, said a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

