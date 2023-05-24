close

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list

Wealth shared by UK billionaires climbed to £683.856 billion, £30.734 more than in last year's Rich List

Agencies
Gopichand Hinduja

Gopichand Hinduja (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Gopi Hinduja and family, which owns Hinduja group, has topped the 35th Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated fortune of £35 billion (about $43.45 billion). The number of billionaires fell for the first time since the 2007-08 financial crisis.There are 171 billionaires — down six from 2022  ­­­                    
 Wealth shared by UK billionaires climbed to £683.856 billion, £30.734 more than in last year’s Rich List. However, at a time of double-digit inflation that 4.5 per cent rise represents a fall in real terms.these MNCs.


First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

