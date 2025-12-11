Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Accenture, Anthropic join hands to help firms scale AI responsibly

Both companies said the partnership would combine their technical strengths to help organisations move beyond AI pilots and embed advanced, responsible AI across daily operations

Accenture and Anthropic announce multi-year partnership. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Accenture and Anthropic on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership aimed at helping companies move from small-scale AI pilots to enterprise-wide adoption. Both firms said the collaboration would blend their technical capabilities to support organisations looking to integrate advanced AI across daily operations.
 
In a joint statement, the companies said they would train around 30,000 professionals through the newly created Accenture Anthropic Business Group. This talent pool would form one of the world’s largest communities of Claude practitioners, offering clients specialised support as they expand their AI use.
 
As part of the partnership, the firms will introduce a joint offering for chief information officers to scale AI-powered software development.
 
 
Accenture and Anthropic will also co-create solutions for sectors operating under stringent compliance frameworks, including financial services, life sciences, healthcare and the public sector.
 
“This exciting expansion of our partnership with Anthropic will help our clients accelerate the shift from experimenting with AI to using it as a catalyst for reinvention across the enterprise,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. She added that the combination of Accenture’s industry expertise and Anthropic’s Claude models would allow organisations to embed AI responsibly and at speed.

Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said enterprises needed powerful AI systems paired with reliable guidance. “Our new partnership means that tens of thousands of Accenture developers will be using Claude Code, making this our largest-ever deployment. The new Accenture Anthropic Business Group will help enterprise clients use our smartest AI models to make major productivity gains,” he said.
 
The companies will also launch a dedicated offering for CIOs to measure value and encourage large-scale AI adoption across engineering teams. This will be the first product under the partnership, designed to give enterprises a structured way to rethink how software is built and maintained.
 
Accenture and Anthropic said they are also developing bespoke AI solutions for highly regulated sectors, with a focus on helping organisations modernise legacy systems while meeting strict security and governance requirements.

Artificial intelligence Accenture

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

