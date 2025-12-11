Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Propel unveils India's largest next-gen e-tippers range, mobility solutions

Propel Industries expanded its electric mining and construction lineup with four new e-tippers, a next-generation connectivity platform and comprehensive EV service programme for heavy-duty operations

Propel Industries

Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, managing director, Propel Industries, said every new platform introduced responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Propel Industries, a leading company in crushing and screening equipment and a pioneer in electric tipper manufacturing, has expanded its electric mining and construction portfolio with the unveiling of four new tipper models, an all-new connectivity platform and a comprehensive after-sales uptime solution.
 
The launch includes four new electric tippers — 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X and 470MEV Gen-2 — along with Pulse.ev, an all-new connectivity platform, and Pro EV Care, a comprehensive EV service programme.
 
Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, managing director, Propel Industries, said every new platform introduced responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments. “Our focus remains on productivity, long-term operating economics, reliability and safety. With these additions, we are strengthening India’s electric heavy-duty ecosystem and giving operators technologies they can trust in demanding conditions.”
 
 
Siddarth Kirtane, president, EV sales, marketing and service, added that the announcements reinforce Propel’s commitment to innovation, high productivity, zero-emission performance and future-ready heavy-duty mobility. “Since the start of EV truck sales in 2023, the brand has expanded its presence across coal, overburden, limestone, iron ore, stone quarry, marble and granite, and solid waste management segments. Propel trucks have cumulatively covered over 5 lakh operating hours and the first set of eight trucks have clocked 12,500 hours in two years, equivalent to 20 hours per day. This proves the reliability and uptime of Propel electric trucks.”
 
Product highlights

Also Read

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Mines ministry notifies new royalty rates for 4 critical minerals

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

VST Tillers share jumps 5% on launch of first electric Power Tiller, Weeder

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

US EXIM to invest $100 billion to secure critical mineral supplies: Report

mining minerals mines

Govt approves rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals

mining

Australian companies tap Indian partners amid critical mineral pushpremium

 

Launch of four new electric tippers

 

1. 90CED — India’s first ultra-fast charging 90-tonne electric dumper, with a 34 cu.m struck volume and battery options ranging from 310 kWh to 650 kWh, delivering high productivity and uptime.

 

The machine offers safety systems such as ADAS Level 1, an electronic braking system, driver fatigue monitoring, fail-safe parking, a trunnion jack and an advanced human–machine interface with a smart infotainment suite, and meets Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) requirements.

 

2. 70CED — India’s first 8x4 mining tipper with a 25 cu.m rock body, designed for high-output mining and delivering higher payload per trip.

 

3. 560HEV-X — India’s first 8x4 construction tipper with a 25 cu.m box body, built for large-scale construction with higher capacity, advanced stability and fast charging.

 

4. 470MEV Gen-2 — India’s first 6x4 tipper with a 20 cu.m rock body, upgraded with higher carrying capacity, three battery pack options and DGMS compliance, ready for mainstream mining adoption.

 
Propel is offering an industry-leading 5,000-cycle battery warranty. The tippers use advanced lithium-ion batteries with an in-built battery firewall (automatic fire detection and suppression system). Through advanced engineering, innovative architecture and data-driven battery management systems, Propel has achieved strong battery reliability across varied operating conditions.
 
Launch of Pulse.ev — next-generation connectivity platform
 
Propel introduced Pulse.ev, a digital ecosystem built in-house for electric mining and hauling operations. It provides:
  • Real-time vehicle health and diagnostics
  • Energy consumption insights
  • Predictive maintenance analytics
  • Fleet optimisation tools for multi-shift operations
 
Launch of Pro EV Care — comprehensive EV service programme
 
Pro EV Care is a five-tier service package designed to meet diverse customer needs and backed by an uptime assurance programme. It ensures predictable operating costs, lifecycle assurance for EV fleets and customisable on-site service tailored to operational requirements.
 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels over 75 flights, CEO to appear before DGCA: Top updates

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments sent to insolvency by NCLT; firm challenges order

Prudential

Prudential sells 4.5% stake in ICICI Pru AMC for ₹4,900 cr ahead of IPO

Apple, Apple iPhone, iphone manufacturing in India

SR Batliboi & Associates flags gaps in Apple GCC data backup, audit trails

Tata Steel

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra pushpremium

Topics : Farm equipment mining sector construction firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon