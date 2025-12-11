Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Aster DM Healthcare to invest ₹120 cr in 5 cancer centres for poor patients

Aster DM Healthcare to invest ₹120 cr in 5 cancer centres for poor patients

Aster DM Healthcare said treatment will be provided "completely free or at highly subsidised rates for patients with low income or those who fall below the poverty line

Aster DM Healthcare

The remaining centres will be developed in strategic locations, including Bengaluru and other cities, over the next three years, based on community needs and clinical feasibility

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 120 crore to set up five advanced Oncology Radiation LINAC Centres across India to support underprivileged cancer patients, under its CSR initiative.

The programme aims to provide free and subsidised high-quality radiation therapy to cancer patients from economically weaker sections who are unable to afford or continue life-saving treatment, the company said in a statement.

The first centre will be established in Wayanad, Kerala, catering to the wider Malabar region, including neighbouring areas such as Gudalore and Gudalpet, it added.

The remaining centres will be developed in strategic locations, including Bengaluru and other cities, over the next three years, based on community needs and clinical feasibility, the company said.

 

"By establishing five state-of-the-art radiation LINAC therapy centres, we aim to bridge critical gaps in oncology services and ensure that patients receive timely, lifesaving treatment closer to home," Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said.

Aster DM Healthcare said treatment will be provided "completely free or at highly subsidised rates for patients with low income or those who fall below the poverty line. Priority will be given to patients who have discontinued therapy due to financial constraints."  The centres will be part of Aster Volunteers -- the flagship global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare focused on community health improvement and socio-economic development, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aster DM Healthcare cancer cancer patient

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

