Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Accept new pay structure by EOD: Vistara gives ultimatum to pilots

Under the new salary structure, Vistara pilots will receive a fixed salary for 40 hours of flying time, in contrast to the current 70 hours

Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara

Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vistara has issued an ultimatum to pilots who have not yet accepted the new salary structure, instructing them to comply by Friday evening. Failure to do so will result in forfeiting a one-time payout and be interpreted as a lack of interest in joining Air India.

Earlier this month, a section of pilots reportedly went on sick leave to protest the new salary structure proposed as part of Vistara's merger into Air India. On March 7, Vistara denied media reports, clarifying that recent flight cancellations and delays were due to unfavourable weather, air traffic congestion, and unforeseen aircraft maintenance, and could not be solely attributed to pilot absenteeism.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vistara informed the pilots on Friday that if they do not sign the contract by Friday evening, they will not receive the one-time payment, according to sources. If they reject the offer, it will be deemed that they "do not wish" to join Air India once the merger is finalised and operationalised, and they will not be included in the "transition to Air India," sources added.


These pilots will also lose their position on the "upgrade sequence list" if they fail to sign the contract by evening, sources noted. An "upgrade sequence list" for pilots typically outlines the order in which they are scheduled for promotions to a higher rank or position within the airline, such as transitioning from a first officer to a captain, or moving to a higher-ranking aircraft type.

Under the new salary structure, Vistara pilots will receive a fixed salary for 40 hours of flying time, in contrast to the current 70 hours. They will also be compensated for extra flying hours and receive an additional amount as a reward based on their years of service with the airline.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) approved the merger earlier this month. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its approval for the merger between the airlines in September 2023.

Vistara anticipates completing the operational merger with Air India by mid-2025, with legal approvals expected by the middle of the current calendar year, as stated by the full-service carrier's CEO, Vinod Kannan, at a press briefing in January. Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, while Air India is entirely owned by the Tata Group.

Also Read

Vistara Points Fest 2024: How to get maximum rewards from its loyalty programme

Air India, Vistara merger: Creditors to vote on merger proposal on Sept 23

No CV points for govt, utility spends: Axis Vistara credit card devalued

Axis Vistara Infinite Credit Card will not offer free Gold Status after first year

TMS Ep605: Pilot fatigue, PV inventory, real estate stocks, stock split

Apple reaches $490 mn settlement over CEO Tim Cook's China sales comments

Gulf airlines have cheap oil but Air India has software talent: CDTO

Indian Oil Corporation appoints Rashmi Govil as Director, Human Resources

CCI terms Google's Users Choice Billing system unfair, orders probe

Future Gaming and Hotel: The story of the largest electoral bond donor

Topics : Vistara Airlines Pilots Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon