Vistara Points Fest 2024: How to get maximum rewards from its loyalty programme

Vistara's loyalty programme Club Vistara has launched its annual Point Fest 2024 where members can enjoy various redemption options such as award flights and upgrade awards across all destinations flown by the airline. During the limited period offer from February 20- March 21, 2024, the airline will give members the opportunity to earn up to 100,000 bonus CV points when transferring bank/ hotel reward points from eligible Points-Transfer Partners to Club Vistara.

The Club Vistara (CV) is Vistara's frequent flyer program (FFP) that rewards members with Club Vistara points that can be redeemed for award flights, upgrade awards, and a host of other privileges. It is a loyalty program that rewards members for flying with Vistara and other activities. The CV points can be redeemed for booking free flights (award flights) on the Vistara network, class upgrade for flight tickets, or booking award flights on Vistara’s airline partners.



So, the CV loyalty program enables members to earn and redeem CV points along with enjoying other tier-based benefits. As a CV member, every time you book a Vistara ticket, you earn CV points on the base fare (excluding taxes and fees) based on your CV tier. Members can also earn CV points when booking tickets with partner airlines such as Air Canada, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines, etc.

The initiative, which will run from February 20 to March 31, 2024 and is in collaboration with its array of Bank/Hotel Points Transfer Allies, will allow both existing and new Club Vistara participants (after joining) to secure an additional bonus reaching up to 100,000 CV Points for each transaction with a qualified Points Transfer Partner by converting Bank/Hotel loyalty points into CV Points.

The campaign allows Club Vistara members to earn up to 40% Bonus CV Points (up to 100,000 CV Points per partner and up to 11,00,000 CV Points with all Points Transfer Partners) on eligible Bank/Hotel reward programs with a minimum transfer of 5000 CV Points. The eligible Points Transfer Partners include American Express, AU Bank, Club ITC, FAB, FI Money, HDFC Bank, HSBC, IndusInd Bank, SBI AURUM, SCB UAE, and Yes Bank.

Club Vistara affiliates can also accumulate an extra 40% Bonus CV Points (capping at 100,000 CV Points for each partner and a total of up to 1,100,000 CV Points with all Points Transfer Partners) when they convert rewards from select Bank/Hotel programs, starting with a minimum of 5000 CV Points. For example: • In 100,000 CV Points, a member can get six Del-Dubai (one-way economy ticket @ 16,000 CV Points) or 4 round trips or three one-way Delhi-London economy tickets (@ 30,000 CV Points)

The Bonus CV Points Structure for transferring Bank/Hotel Points to CV Points is as follows:

For 5001-50000 points, receive a 15% bonus.

For 50001-100000 points, get a 25% bonus.

For transfers above 1000000 points, enjoy a 40% bonus.

Club Vistara members can utilize their accrued CV Points for various rewards, including flight awards and upgrades across Vistara’s network.

Additionally, the campaign features a weekly draw, awarding two fortunate participants with a Vistara Purple Ticket Gift Card valued at Rs 5000 each. The top five members who transfer the most CV Points from eligible partners by March 31, 2024, will each be awarded a Vistara Purple Ticket Gift Card worth Rs 10000.

