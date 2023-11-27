Adani awaits LoA for Tajpur port, West Bengal seeks clarity from Centre

The Adani Group is waiting for a letter of award (LoA) from the West Bengal government to go ahead with the Tajpur greenfield port development, even as the state is seeking clarity on a conditional approval received from the Union Home Ministry.

West Bengal Industry Minister, Shashi Panja, said that there was a provisional letter of intent (LoI), which was given to APSEZ (Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone) last year.

“Then certain clearances need to be taken from the Union government from four departments – Ministry of Shipping, Home Affairs, Defence and External Affairs. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a conditional security clearance and has made certain observations.”