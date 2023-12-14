Sensex (1.34%)
Adani Energy Solutions incorporates Gujarat-based Sunrays Infra Space Two

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited on December 13, 2023.

Adani, Adani Group

The authorised and paid-up share capital of Sunrays Infra Space Two Ltd is Rs one lakh each. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Sunrays Infra Space Two Limited on December 13, 2023.
"Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of Sunrays Infra Space Two Ltd (SISTL) on 13th December 2023," a BSE filing said.
The authorised and paid-up share capital of Sunrays Infra Space Two Ltd is Rs one lakh each.
It is incorporated by Adani Energy Solutions Limited for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.
The equity shares are acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each for cash consideration with 100 per cent shareholding.
The SISTL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on December 13, 2023, and is yet to commence its business operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Group Merger and Acquisition Gujarat

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

