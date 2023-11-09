Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Adani flagship aims big on data centers with $1.5 bn capex planned

The company is planning to build nine data centers and targeting a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2030

Adani group, adani enterprises

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani, will spend around $1.5 billion on its fledgling data center business in the next three years, as growth focus returns at the Indian conglomerate after a short seller attack sent it into months of damage control.
 
The annual capital expenditure on the data center business, called AdaniConnex Pvt. — a joint venture with the global data center provider EdgeConnex Inc. — is expected to be about $500 million this year as well as the next two years, Jugeshinder Singh, Adani Enterprises chief financial officer, told analysts according to a filing late Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company is planning to build nine data centers and targeting a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2030. This will provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand in the nation of 1.4 billion people that’s already luring the biggest global firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Google.

chart


AdaniConnex, which has only one operational data center in Chennai so far, has completed almost two-thirds of the construction in the Noida and Hyderabad facilities, according to a Nov. 2 investor presentation.

Adani’s $70 Billion Pledge Now Includes Greenest Data Centers

Chennai’s phase 2 development is also underway while land acquisition is on for Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. The joint venture firm raised $213 million debt in June.

Group’s Incubator
 
The data center unit is one of the newer businesses for Adani Enterprises, the incubator for the group. It posted underwhelming earnings this month as revenue from its traditional coal trading business declined while newer businesses did better.

The latest capital spending guidance from the CFO shows accelerated expansion at the ports-to-power conglomerate that spent much of this year recovering from Hindenburg Research’s bombshell allegations of corporate fraud in January. Singh has indicated a slightly lower expenditure for data centers last quarter.

The Adani Group, which was on a breakneck expansion spree until the short seller swipe plunged it into a crisis, has repeatedly denied Hindenburg’s accusations. 

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Tata Tech in talks with Morgan Stanley, US funds for IPO investment: Report

Steelmaker AM/NS India's Ebitda up 161% on higher shipments, lower costs

SC upholds IBC, says provisions don't have 'vices of arbitrariness'

Reliance Industries raises Rs 20,000 cr in largest local bond sale

Wipro may skip salary hikes for top performers with higher compensation


The Adani Group has clawed back some ground in recent months with GQG Partners buying into several Adani firms and banks signing off on a $3.5 billion refinancing deal. 

The US government’s development finance agency this week gave a $553 million funding support for its port project in Sri Lanka, marking the latest endorsement for the conglomerate.

Topics : Adani Enterprises Ltd Data policy data hub

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon