Adani Green Energy gets certification from DNV for water conservation

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has received a recognition for conserving water against consumption.

"AGEL has been certified Water Positive by DNV, an independent global assurance agency. The verification statement signifies that AGEL's water conservation is greater than consumption," a company statement said.

DNV conducted qualitative and quantitative assessment of water balance index for AGEL's operational sites having greater than 200 MW capacity in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

As per the assessment, the water balance index is 1.12 (positive), surpassing its target to become net water neutral by FY25, way ahead of time.

The verification process entailed sample-based checks and the methodology, measurement techniques, estimation methods, assumptions and uncertainties involved in the process of water accounting as adopted by AGEL.

AGEL has recorded a 99.5 per cent lower freshwater consumption per unit of generation as against 3.5 KL/MWh statutory limit for thermal power in FY23.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is the renewable energy platform of Adani Portfolio.