close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Netflix to take its India strategy global to boost growth, retain customers

Netflix slashed the prices of its services in India by 20 to 60 per cent in December 2021, as the competition from other digital content streaming companies intensified

BS Web Team New Delhi
netflix, Netflix logo

Photo: Unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Netflix is planning to redesign its pricing strategy to offer varying degrees of services and features at different price points to customers across the world, Moneycontrol (MC) has reported. The development comes after the video-streaming company tasted success in India through a similar price revision exercise.
 
The Indian experience

Netflix slashed the prices of its services in India by 20 to 60 per cent in December 2021 as the competition from other digital content streaming companies intensified in the country.
The price cuts, on top of an improved list of the available content on the platform, helped Netflix grow engagement in India by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year. Additionally, revenue growth increased to 24 per cent in 2022 as compared to 19 per cent in 2021, the report stated.

The company said in a statement that "Learning from this success, we reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1. While they represented less than 5 per cent of our FY22 revenue, we believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximise our revenue longer term."
The price cuts have been commissioned to attract new customers while retaining the existing ones. Reportedly, Netflix registered a slowdown in its growth after a pandemic-led bump in subscribers.

Also Read

Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform

Come 2023, you will not be able to share Netflix password with others

"Password" most widely used password in India, "bigbasket" fourth: Report

What is two-factor authentication?

Does China plus one strategy mean advantage India?

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India



The password-sharing problem
Moreover, the company has been looking for ways to crack down on password sharing in select countries for the past few months. 

To this end, Netflix is planning the rollout of a paid password-sharing option that will allow users to share their accounts with people they don't live with. This will carry an additional cost. This feature has been rolled out in four countries so far, which include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, in 2023.
Netflix estimates show that there are over 100 million people who use their services but do not pay for them, the MC report said. This hampers its ability to improve investments and features for subscribers that pay Netflix.
Topics : Netflix India | Netflix branding strategy | Netflix | Amazon Prime | ZEE5 | BS Web Reports | video streaming

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Audi Q3
2 min read

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Nokia new logo
2 min read

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple
2 min read

These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata nears deal to buy Wistron's iPhone factory for Rs 5,000 crore

tata, tata group
2 min read
Premium

With rising mercury across India, sales of white goods pick up finally

Cool stocks to beat the sizzling heat this summer
3 min read
Premium

Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

mobile phone manufacturing
4 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

State Bank of India board approves raising of $2 billion from bonds in FY24

State Bank of India
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon