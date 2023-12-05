Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Adani Green Energy raises $1.36 billion in latest project finance round

AGEL is setting up a 2,167 megawatt renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, touted to be the world's largest

funds

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has sealed its largest project financing of $1.36 billion senior debt facility. The funds are to be utilised towards the development of its planned renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat.

The company added the latest project finance is part of its Construction Financing Framework to enhance the funding pool to US $3 billion since the initial project financing in March 2021.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The green loan facility has been extended by a consortium of lenders which include – BNP Paribas, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“The funding is an important element of AGEL’s overall capital management plan and accelerated development programme fostering accretive growth,” the company said.

AGEL is setting up a 2,167 megawatt renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, touted to be the world’s largest.

Also Read

Adani Green Ltd seals its biggest ever project financing of $1.36 billion

Adani Enterprises Q2 result: Net profit falls over 50% to Rs 228 crore

TotalEnergies close to investing $300 million in JV with Adani Green Energy

Adani Enterprises rallies 6% on report promoters sell stake via block deal

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Is grounded airline Go First even capable of doing test flight, asks lessor

SBI to acquire another 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds for Rs 229.52 crore

FedEx Express sets up tech hub in Hyderabad, invests $100 mn in facility

Byju Raveendran infuses around Rs 4,000 cr to help Byju's battle crisis

Tata Motors launches Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, and Ace HT+ trucks in India

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Enterprises Adani Green finance sector

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon