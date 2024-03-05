Adani Green operationlises additional 448 MW solar projects at Khavda

Adani Green Energy subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B has operationalised an additional 448.95 MW solar power projects at Khavda in Gujarat.

Together with earlier intimation dated February 14, 2024, an aggregate of 1,000 MW of solar power projects are operationalised at Khavda, Gujarat, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A Ltd and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B Ltd, wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) have operationalised an incremental 448.95 MW of solar power projects at Khavda.

With the operationalisation of these plants, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 9,478 MW in its journey of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 11.49 pm on March 4, 2024, to operationalise the plants and commence the sale of power generated from March 5, 2024, the filing said.

On February 14, 2024, the company informed that its arms Adani Green Energy Twenty Four A and Adani Green Energy Twenty Four B have operationalised an aggregate of 551 MW solar power projects at Khavda.

AGEL is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world.

It develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants.