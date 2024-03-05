Sensex (    %)
                        
Singapore's competition watchdog approves Air India-Vistara merger

Singapore's flagship carrier announced its plan to merge Vistara and Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets

Air India

The watchdog said the respective parties have submitted their proposals to avoid the competition issues which it finds sufficient to address the concerns

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Singapore's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it has approved the merger between Tata Group-owned Air India and sister airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines, subject to certain conditions.
 
Singapore's flagship carrier announced its plan to merge Vistara and Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant full-service airline in the domestic and international markets.
 
While India's antitrust body approved the deal in September last year, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) had identified certain competition concerns regarding the merger.
 
The watchdog said the parties possessed the majority of the market share among airlines operating direct flights on four routes of concern between Singapore and Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Tiruchirapalli.
 
To address the concerns raised by the watchdog, the parties have proposed to maintain capacity on the said flights at pre-COVID levels, appoint independent auditors to monitor compliance with capacity commitments and submit annual as well as interim reports.
 
"CCCS considers the proposed commitments sufficient to address the competition concerns arising from the transactions," the watchdog said on Tuesday.
 
Singapore Airlines and Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
According to the terms of the deal, autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata would hold 74.9% of the combined entity, while Singapore Airlines will own the remaining 25.1%.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

