Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Quint Digital Media is the parent group of Quintillion Business Media. Adani Group already has a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

adani group

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Monday its unit AMG Media Networks' board has approved the signing of a memorandum of undertaking to buy the remaining 51% stake in digital news platform Quintillion Business Media it does not already own.
Quint Digital Media is the parent group of Quintillion Business Media.
Adani Group already has a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani Group media acquisition

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

