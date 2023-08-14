Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

(Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Monday its unit AMG Media Networks' board has approved the signing of a memorandum of undertaking to buy the remaining 51% stake in digital news platform Quintillion Business Media it does not already own.
Quint Digital Media is the parent group of Quintillion Business Media.
Adani Group already has a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)