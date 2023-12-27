Adani Group announces key partnerships, project wins in energy sector

Adani Group’s energy-related entities – Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas announced a new partnership, a new order win, and a joint venture completion, in separate announcements on Wednesday.

The group’s transmission entity, Adani Energy Solutions, said it has entered into a smart meter joint venture with Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm. Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), as IHC is a major shareholder in Esyasoft through its subsidiary Sirius International Holdings.

As part of the joint venture deal, Adani Transmission Step-Four Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions, will acquire a 49 per cent stake in Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm.

The joint venture, the company said, will also bid for and execute Indian and global orders. AESL, at present, has an order book of about two crore smart meters from distribution companies across India.

Further, in a separate announcement, Adani Energy Solutions also announced a win of a 3,000 crore rupee order for a transmission project in Gujarat. The project involves the evacuation of seven gigawatts of renewable energy from Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat into the National Grid. Adani Energy Solutions will build, own, operate, and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. AESL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding process and will commission the project in the next 24 months on a Build, Own Operate, and Maintain basis.

The group’s city-gas distribution entity, Adani Total Gas, also announced a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce company Flipkart. As part of the MoU, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATGL, will deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure at Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

Adani Total Gas also announced the completion of the 1,050 megawatt joint venture with TotalEnergies. As part of the joint venture, TotalEnergies invested 300 million US dollars in AGEL subsidiary, for acquiring a 50 per cent stake in the projects.