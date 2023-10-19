close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Himadri stated that the Kolkata bench of NCLT had given a 'verbal' approval of the insolvency resolution plan of Birla Tyres

insolvency

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Birla Tyres, through a regulatory filing with BSE, announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan for the company on Thursday. Shortly after Birla Tyres filing, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd also released a notice stating that it had received "verbal" approval of a joint resolution plan from the tribunal.

Birla Tyres was demerged in 2018 from Kesoram Industries. In May 2022, the company began insolvency proceedings with the Kolkata bench of the NCLT after a case was filed by chemicals firm SRF Ltd, an operational creditor of the B K Birla group firm.

At the time, a report by the Economic Times stated that the Dalmia Group had submitted a debt resolution plan of Rs 1,100 crore and offered to repay Rs 300 crore of the outstanding loans of the two-wheeler tyre manufacturer.

In August, however, Himadri and Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd submitted a joint resolution plan after receiving approval from the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Following the announcement, shares of Himadri went up by more than four per cent on August 23, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 190.90, according to a report by MoneyControl.

According to the regulatory filing by Himadri, the Kolkata bench has now approved the joint resolution plan. The filing read, "now approved verbally the resolution plan submitted jointly by the company (strategic partner) and Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd (resolution applicant) for acquisition of Birla Tyres Limited under the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in terms of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)."

A written order from the NCLT is awaited, both filings added.

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

Corporate affairs ministry assessing need to ramp up bench strength of NCLT

Rebel Foods' EatSure partners with railways to provide food on trains

Godrej Capital eyes Rs 10,000 cr AUM by March, hit Rs 50,000 cr by 2028

Alaska Air cuts full-year profit view as rising labour costs cast shadow

Sun Pharma recalls 144 bottles of anti-depression drug from US market

IGX hopes to launch contracts for LNG trading next month: CEO Mediratta

Topics : Himadri Speciality Dalmia Bharat NCLT insolvent companies BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon