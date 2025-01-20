Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Two of the world's largest law firms to defend Adani in US indictment case

Two of the world's largest law firms to defend Adani in US indictment case

These law firms are the Chicago-based Kirkland & Ellis and Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP which specialises on business litigations

Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani Group, accused in the US of alleged bribery charges to secure solar energy contracts from Indian government officials, has appointed two prominent law firms for its defence in the US court, according to a report by The Economic Times. The firms representing Adani are Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, headquartered in Los Angeles, and Kirkland & Ellis, based in Chicago.
 

What is the case against Adani Green Energy Ltd?

 
On November 21, 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicted Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, along with others, over allegations of paying $265 million bribe to India’s Andhra Pradesh government officials. The SEC said the bribe was paid to secure the solar energy contracts for Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). 
 
 
The SEC has charged Adani and others under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), accusing them of a $265 million bribery and fraud scheme that allegedly brought in $2 billion in profits over 20 years.
 

Adani Group denies bribery charges

 
Responding to the allegations, AGEL clarified that its founder Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet S Jaain had not been charged under the US FCPA or any bribery laws. The case is pursued by the SEC and the Eastern District of New York, and is now with a single judge in a US court. 
 
The SEC also flagged AGEL’s $750 million bond issuance from September 2021, which involved $175 million from US investors. The complaint claims that the documents for the bond included misleading information about the company’s anti-corruption measures.

Also Read

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

NTPC, Power Grid, NHPC, other power stocks rise up to 7% in trade today

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Enterprises tests 9-yr trend line support; tech view on group stocks

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy up 7% on arm commissioning 57.2 MW wind power component

Adani Energy falls 2% from day high as TN govt scraps smart meter tender

Adani Energy falls 2% from day high as TN govt scraps smart meter tender

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Adani Green Energy slips 4% after Amit Singh to step down as CEO; Details

 

About Quinn Emanuel and Kirkland & Ellis

 
Quinn Emanuel is a law firm based in Los Angeles, claiming to be the largest in the world focused only on business litigation and arbitration. The firm’s lawyers have handled over 2,300 cases, won 88 per cent of them, and secured more than $70 billion in judgments and settlements.
 
The firm works on complex cases involving business disputes, intellectual property, antitrust, securities, and white-collar crime. It has worked on important cases for companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Uber. Quinn Emanuel mainly deals with securities cases, product liability, and regulatory investigations.
 
Kirkland & Ellis is based in Chicago and operates in 21 cities worldwide, including in Asia and Europe. The firm specialises in high-profile commercial and intellectual property cases, as well as white-collar crime and government disputes. It has represented major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook, along with companies like Johnson & Johnson and Volkswagen in environmental and product liability cases.

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors to start pilot project with hydrogen trucks in March quarter

Airtel

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel join hands to create fintech platform

Cancer cells

Cell & gene therapy statrtup Immuneel unveils CAR-T cancer therapy in India

Go First

NCLT approves liquidation of Go First Airways amid insolvency crisis

Kurkure

PepsiCo partners with Tata's Ching's Secret to launch new Kurkure flavour

Topics : Adani Green Energy Adani Enterprises Adani Green Adani Group Adani capital BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon