PepsiCo, Tata Consumer Products join hands to launch new flavour of Kurkure

PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products to launch a new flavour of Kurkure Masala Munch seasoned with Ching’s Secret Schezwan Chutney. The launch follows a tie-up with Ching’s Secret, which Tata Consumer Products acquired in 2024. This collaboration comes at a time when PepsiCo is reportedly eyeing a larger share in the Indian snacking space. It is said to have made a bid for a stake in Indian snack major Haldiram. The snacks market in India, currently valued at $17.11 billion, is expected to grow annually at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66 per cent from 2025 to 2029, according to data from Statista. The new flavour is available at three price points—Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20—across India. “PepsiCo India is excited to partner with Tata Consumer Products’ Ching’s Secret for this milestone collaboration. Kurkure has always led the way in introducing trendsetting innovations within the snacking category, and this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering flavours that truly connect with evolving consumer preferences,” Aastha Bhasin, marketing director, Kurkure and Doritos, PepsiCo India, said in its press release. She added, “With fusion flavours becoming increasingly popular, this collaboration brings together Kurkure’s crunchy, masaaledaar magic with the fiery and tangy kick of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney to create a truly unique Desi Chinese snacking experience. Together, this collaboration brings two well-loved brands in their categories to celebrate a snacking innovation that blends flavours enjoyed by consumers across India.” Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said in the release, “This collaboration is set to surprise and delight consumers, promising an unforgettable sensory adventure.” PepsiCo India also stated in its release that this collaboration marks a landmark in the snacking industry by uniting two distinctly Indian brands, Kurkure and Ching’s Secret, whose shared ethos of bold, authentic, and flavoursome snacks resonates deeply with the evolving Indian consumer.