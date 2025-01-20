Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo, Tata Consumer Products join hands to launch new flavour of Kurkure

PepsiCo, Tata Consumer Products join hands to launch new flavour of Kurkure

The new flavour is available at three price points: Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20 across India

Kurkure

Representative Image | Image: PepsiCo Website

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products to launch a new flavour of Kurkure Masala Munch seasoned with Ching’s Secret Schezwan Chutney. The launch follows a tie-up with Ching’s Secret, which Tata Consumer Products acquired in 2024.  This collaboration comes at a time when PepsiCo is reportedly eyeing a larger share in the Indian snacking space. It is said to have made a bid for a stake in Indian snack major Haldiram. The snacks market in India, currently valued at $17.11 billion, is expected to grow annually at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66 per cent from 2025 to 2029, according to data from Statista.  The new flavour is available at three price points—Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20—across India.  “PepsiCo India is excited to partner with Tata Consumer Products’ Ching’s Secret for this milestone collaboration. Kurkure has always led the way in introducing trendsetting innovations within the snacking category, and this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering flavours that truly connect with evolving consumer preferences,” Aastha Bhasin, marketing director, Kurkure and Doritos, PepsiCo India, said in its press release.  She added, “With fusion flavours becoming increasingly popular, this collaboration brings together Kurkure’s crunchy, masaaledaar magic with the fiery and tangy kick of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney to create a truly unique Desi Chinese snacking experience. Together, this collaboration brings two well-loved brands in their categories to celebrate a snacking innovation that blends flavours enjoyed by consumers across India.”  Deepika Bhan, president, packaged foods, Tata Consumer Products, said in the release, “This collaboration is set to surprise and delight consumers, promising an unforgettable sensory adventure.”  PepsiCo India also stated in its release that this collaboration marks a landmark in the snacking industry by uniting two distinctly Indian brands, Kurkure and Ching’s Secret, whose shared ethos of bold, authentic, and flavoursome snacks resonates deeply with the evolving Indian consumer.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, IDBI among 37 to post earnings on Jan 20

wef

India Inc lands in Davos as summit begins on Monday in Trump's shadow

Fuelmaster JCB NXT 215 LC 2

JCB eyes double-digit growth with launch of stage 5 construction machines

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

As Mumbai Marathon turns 20, a plethora of brands dash to the finish line

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

AM/NS India set to commission two auto steel lines at Gujarat unit

Topics : PepsiCo snacks PepsiCo Kurkure PepsiCo India Tata Consumer Products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon