Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group plans to invest Rs 30,000 cr in Kerala in next 5 years

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 30,000 cr in Kerala in next 5 years

'We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,' Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit

Adani

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala in the next five years, a top executive said on Friday.

The diversified group that is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in the state.

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore.

"We are committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore," Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said at the Invest Kerala Global Summit here.

He said the group will be expanding the capacity of the Thiruvananthapuram airport from 4.5 million passengers per annum, to 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta

Adani group

Ten Adani Group stocks settle in green; Adani Wilmar, NDTV climb over 3%

Adani group

Adani Group touts cash, strong Ebitda growth to reassure investors

Adani

Adani Portfolio posts double-digit growth, record Ebitda till Dec 2024

Congress, Congress flag

PM Modi declared Adani issue personal matter, will he oblige US SEC: Cong

Also, a logistics and e-commerce hub will be set up in Kochi and the cement manufacturing capacity will be increased in Kochi, he added.

In total, Adani said the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next five years in Kerala.

The two-day summit is expected to see around 3,000 participants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Andhra electricity regulator approves power purchase from Seci for FY26

Airport, Passengers, air passengers, people

GMR expects passenger traffic to rise to 50 mn at Hyderabad airport by FY31

Coal

Hydropower firm SJVN to expand its lone coal project in Bihar: Chairman

Gujarat Titans

Torrent gets CCI nod to acquire majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans

Meta

Meta platforms' record winning streak puts stock split in view for 1st time

Topics : Adani Group Adani project Kerala Vizhinjam Port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon