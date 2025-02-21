Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Religare Ent, CIE Automotive, TCS, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch, Feb 21, 2025: Here is a list of stocks that could be buzzing in trade today

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on February 21, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are likely for a gap-down start. Around 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded lower by 89.5 points at 22,852.5. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex shed 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, settled 19.75 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 22,913.15.  READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus on Friday, February 21, 2025:

CIE Automotive: In Q3, the company's consolidated net profit increased around 9 per cent to Rs 184.9 crore as compared to Rs 168.9 crore a year ago.
 
 
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare: The company reported a net profit of Rs 44.3 crore as compared to Rs 67.9 crore which implied a decline of 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Religare Enterprises: Burman family acquired control of the company and will work with the leadership team and the board to reinforce its strategic direction and enhance long-term value creation.  Vedanta: Shareholders and creditors approved the demerger plan of Vedanta into five different entities. 
Sun Pharma: The company has sought shareholders' approval for related-party transactions (RPTs) worth approximately $1 billion for FY26.
 
The transactions involve Sun Pharma’s subsidiaries, including Taro Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), and Taro Pharmaceuticals US, among others.

Tata Power: The company collaborated with  Amazon Web Services to drive a smart and consumer-centric energy transition in India through modernisation of its digital infrastructure and energy management.
 
Hitachi Energy India: The company has sought shareholders' approval to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 11,500 crore.
 
Tata Motors: The auto major has announced special offers for a limited period of 45 days to celebrate surpassing 200,000 electric vehicles (EV). Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, 100 per cent on-road financing with zero down payment, and more, according to reports. 
 
Adani Group stocks: The group company said that it has enough cash to service debt obligations and its business achieved record pre-tax profits in the 12 months ending December 2024 as it looked to reassure creditors and investors of a robust business profile.
 
Crompton Greaves: The company anticipates crossing the $1 billion sales mark this fiscal and achieving a double-digit revenue growth helped by a new strategy, as per reports. 
 
L&T: The company bagged a large order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha.
  JM Financial: The company would receive an aggregate amount of Rs 230 crore as a refund from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.   
SJVN: The company is aiming to expand its only coal power project in eastern parts of India, as per reports. 
 
ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Global brokerage Goldman Sachs offloaded as much as Rs 96 crore worth of shares which translates to 1.4 per cent equity through an open market transaction. With this, Goldman Sachs exited the stock.
 
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services joined hands with  Salesforce to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence.
 

