Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Torrent gets CCI nod to acquire majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans

Torrent gets CCI nod to acquire majority stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans

Last week, Torrent Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for an undisclosed sum, marking the Ahmedabad-based firm's foray into the sports sector

Gujarat Titans

Irelia Sports India operates the Ahmedabad franchisee of the Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India has cleared healthcare and energy conglomerate Torrent Group's proposal to acquire a majority stake in IPL franchisee Gujarat Titans.

"The proposed combination relates to the purchase of 67 per cent of the shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) of the target (Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd) and control by the acquirer (Torrent Investments)," a notice submitted to the CCI said on Wednesday.  ALSO READ: Torrent buys 67% stake in IPL franchise Gujarat Titans for Rs 5,000 cr

Torrent Investments is the ultimate holding company of the Torrent Group.

Irelia Sports India operates the Ahmedabad franchisee of the Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans.

 

"The parties' (Irelia Sports India and Torrent Investments) and activities do not exhibit any horizontal overlap, actual/potential vertical relationship or complementary linkages.

Also Read

IPL 2025 matches list and live streaming

IPL 2025 full schedule, timetable, venues, time, live streaming & telecast

IPL trophy

IPL 2025 starts on March 22, KKR vs RCB to kick-start Indian Premier League

Torrent Pharma

Torrent buys 67% stake in IPL franchise Gujarat Titans for Rs 5,000 cr

Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group buys 67% stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans, amount undisclosed

Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for Rs 7,500 cr

"Accordingly, the proposed combination is being notified under section 6(4) of the competition act," the notice said.

Last week, Torrent Group announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for an undisclosed sum, marking the Ahmedabad-based firm's foray into the sports sector.

Torrent Group "through its holding company Torrent Investments Private Limited (TIPL) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake of 67 per cent in the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Gujarat Titans", the company said in a statement on February 12.

The conglomerate has bought majority stakes in Gujarat Titans (Irelia Sports India) from Irelia Company Pte Ltd which was currently fully owned by private equity fund CVC.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals (including from BCCI).

As part of the deal, Irelia will retain a substantial minority stake of 33 per cent in the franchise.

CVC Capital Partners acquired Gujarat Titans franchise for a total of Rs 5,600 crore in 2021. It was the second team to win the IPL in their first season.

In recent years Torrent Group has announced its intention to expand into the electrical and diagnostic sectors in addition to the acquisition of Gujarat Titans. The Group's market cap has compounded by 33 per cent per annum over the last five years and grown to about Rs 2 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta

Meta platforms' record winning streak puts stock split in view for 1st time

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs exits ISGEC Heavy Engineering, sells shares for Rs 96 crore

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS, Salesforce tie up to drive AI power in manufacturing, semiconductors

Vedanta

Demerger gets approval from creditors and shareholders, says Vedanta

Alibaba

Alibaba plans major AI investment as revenues rebound in third quarter

Topics : Gujarat Titans IPL Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon