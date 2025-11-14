Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra over next decade: Karan Adani

Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra over next decade: Karan Adani

Karan Adani said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing

Adani Group will invest ₹1 trillion over the next decade in Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani said on Friday.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing.

This is over and above the ₹40,000 crore already invested.

Adani, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, unveiled the Group's $15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already created over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, with more large-scale employment generation planned through upcoming projects.

 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

