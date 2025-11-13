Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 23.9% to ₹1,321 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 23.9% to ₹1,321 crore

Hero MotoCorp said its international business grew by 77 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter, primarily due to good performance in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Colombia

Hero MotoCorp

Along with the manufacturing facilities at international locations — Colombia and Bangladesh — Hero MotoCorp has six plants in India.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp increased by 23.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,321 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) amid high demand due to the recent GST rationalisation.
 
Vivek Anand, chief financial officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said: “The change in the GST regime has fundamentally simplified India’s indirect tax structure and demonstrably improved consumer sentiment. The industry witnessed direct benefits of this policy reform, reflected in strong market performance.”
 
The total income of the two-wheeler maker increased by 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,459 crore in the second quarter. Its volume sales of motorcycles as well as scooters increased by 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.691 million units in the second quarter.
 
 
Hero MotoCorp said that during this year’s festive season — starting with Onam on August 23 until November 12 — the growth in retail registrations of non-electric two-wheelers stood at 16.2 per cent, ahead of industry growth of 14.7 per cent over the comparable period in the previous year, leading with a 40 bps market share gain. This was supported by strong traction in the entry, deluxe and scooter segments.
 
Anand mentioned that the company’s electric scooter business Vida too “returned growth ahead of the industry average”.
 
“We expect the momentum in growth to continue, supported by benefits flowing in from the GST reforms, healthy macro-economic parameters, and a robust product portfolio,” he mentioned.
 
Hero MotoCorp said its international business grew by 77 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter, primarily due to good performance in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Colombia. Along with the manufacturing facilities at international locations — Colombia and Bangladesh — Hero MotoCorp has six plants in India.

More From This Section

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

ONGC's KG basin crude output dips to 28K bpd; peak gas expected by mid-2026premium

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

M&M, Manulife to set up life insurance JV with Rs 3,600 cr investment

Gujarat Titans

Birla Estate partners with Gujarat Titans as principal sponsor for IPL 2026

Renewable energy, climate

ReNew to invest Rs 60,000 cr in Andhra in multiple green energy projects

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group

Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bidpremium

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Q2 results automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon