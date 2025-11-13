Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio urges Trai to adopt flexible net neutrality approach amid 5G evolution

Jio urges Trai to adopt flexible net neutrality approach amid 5G evolution

Jio has told the telecom regulator that it is receiving proposals to launch tariff products based on network slicing technology under 5G Standalone

Reliance Jio

"The TRAI should adopt a flexible approach to recognise traffic management, technology centric innovations like network slicing in 5G; specialised and managed services on same physical broadband medium," Jio said. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Contending that net neutrality globally is evolving alongside market and tech advancements, Reliance Jio has urged TRAI to have a "flexible approach" to recognise traffic management and technology-centric innovations that are now possible with network slicing in 5G.

Jio has told the telecom regulator that it is receiving proposals to launch tariff products based on network slicing technology under 5G Standalone.

"With the stabilising of our 5G SA services across country, we are receiving proposals to launch tariff products based on network slicing technology under 5G SA. The sample proposals are for products for a defined upload speed slice and low latency gaming slice etc," Jio told Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, on the issue of Net Neutrality (that is the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally).

 

Globally, Net Neutrality is evolving with market and technology scenarios, Jio said citing stance of regulators in markets such as the US and the UK.

"...Ofcom (UK regulator) has concluded that new dimensions to net neutrality can be added in the form of permitting premium quality retail offers, new 'specialised services', traffic management, most zero-rating offers," it said.

The telco noted that FCC (US regulator) had repealed net neutrality rules basis market dynamics.

"The TRAI should adopt a flexible approach to recognise traffic management, technology centric innovations like network slicing in 5G; specialised and managed services on same physical broadband medium," Jio said.

The comments are part of the telco's response on TRAI consultation paper on 'auction of radio frequency spectrum in the Frequency Bands Identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)'.

In India, directives on net neutrality incorporating the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content were issued by DoT in July 2018. Subsequently, Telecom Department amended license agreements to incorporate the principles of non-discriminatory treatment of content.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

