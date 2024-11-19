Adani Infra to pick 30% stake in PSP Projects, make an open offer

Adani Infra (India) Limited, part of the Adani Group, will make an open offer after entering into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire up to 30.07 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of construction company PSP Projects Limited.
The sale of all the shares under the SPA is for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 685.4 crore, PSP Projects informed the exchanges, in an all-cash transaction.
According to the statement, Adani Infra has agreed to acquire up to 1,19,19,353 equity shares of the company held by Prahaladbhai Patel, one of the promoters of PSP Projects. The companies entered into the SPA on Tuesday.
Following the completion of the transaction and the open offer, Adani Infra will acquire joint control over PSP Projects along with Prahaladbhai Patel, Pooja Patel, Sagar Patel, Shilpaben Patel, PSP Family Trust, PPP Family Trust, and SSP Family Trust (the existing promoter group) and will be classified as one of the promoters of the company.
Upon completion of the transaction, the board of PSP Projects shall be reconstituted to include directors nominated by Adani Infra. The existing promoter group of PSP Projects holds 60.14 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.
PSP Projects earlier reported revenue of Rs 578 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 39 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25).
In the current financial year, this is the Adani Group’s 11th acquisition or investment in a non-group entity or asset. Other notable acquisitions include Orient Cement, Penna Cements, Essar Transco, and ITD Cementation, all at different stages of completion (see chart).
PSP Projects is a construction company providing services across industrial, institutional, government, government residential, and residential projects in India. The company was involved in the construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest office complex, with a contract worth Rs 1,575 crore and 66 lakh square feet of built-up area.
Adani Group so far has not commented on the deal and its rationale. The group in October said it will acquire a controlling stake in ITD Cementation, which brings EPC expertise to the group. PSP Projects may help strengthen construction capabilities for the group, which has presence across realty and infrastructure.
On Tuesday, PSP Projects' shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 671.75. The company's total market cap stands at Rs 2,662.94 crore.Adani Group's acquisitions in FY24
