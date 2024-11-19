Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Blackstone to acquire majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Sub, a fast casual sub sandwich franchise, operates over 2,800 locations

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone's previous franchise deals include the 2007 acquisition of Hilton Hotels and its investment in Servpro. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Blackstone will acquire a majority stake in Jersey Mike's Subs, the sandwich chain said on Tuesday. 
Reuters had reported on Monday that Blackstone was nearing a deal for Jersey Mike's at around $8 billion, including debt. 
Jersey Mike's Sub, a fast casual sub sandwich franchise, operates over 2,800 locations. 
Private equity firms have shown increasing interest in franchise operators. Last year, Roark Capital agreed to buy Subway, in a deal that people familiar with the matter told Reuters said valued the US sandwich chain at up to $9.55 billion, including debt. 
In April, Blackstone agreed to buy Tropical Smoothie Cafe, marking its latest investment in a franchise business. 
 
Blackstone's previous franchise deals include the 2007 acquisition of Hilton Hotels and its investment in Servpro, a franchise in the cleanup and emergency restoration industry. 

More From This Section

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC faces Tamil Nadu backlash over Hindi website; cites technical glitch

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Godrej Industries raises Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs in two tranches

Pearson

India among our top three focus markets globally, says Pearson executive

Data centres

RMZ, Colt DCS to invest $1.7 billion in Indian data centre market

Nissan

Nissan Motor India commences export of new SUV Magnite to South Africa

Jersey Mike's founder and CEO Peter Cancro will maintain an equity stake in the company and continue to lead the business.
The deal is expected to close in early 2025.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Blackstone

Blackstone eyes 20% stake in Haldiram's snacks at $8 billion valuation

PremiumThe merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstone-owned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merg

Aster DM Healthcare-Quality Care India merger talks enter final lap

simplilearn

Simplilearn cuts Ebitda losses by 75% as FY24 revenue reaches Rs 773 crore

Blackstone

Blackstone targets two new European markets in global wealth push

Blackstone

Blackstone in talks to acquire shopping center owner Retail Opportunity

Topics : Blackstone Blackstone Group acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon