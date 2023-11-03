Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 48% Y-o-Y to 37 MMT in October

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recorded a 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in October in its total cargo volumes to 37 million metric tonnes (MMT). Between April and October, the APSEZ handled 240 MMT of total cargo, registering a volume growth on a Y-o-Y basis of 15 per cent.



The total cargo volume of the company's ports in India touched 36 MMT, recording a 43 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Haifa Port in Israel handled over 1.1 MMT of cargo in October.



In a press release, the company said that between April and October, growth was recorded across all cargo segments, including containers (13 per cent), dry bulk (14 per cent), and liquid & gas (20 per cent).



Between April and October of the financial year 2023-34 (FY23-24), the total containers handled by APSEZ in India rose to 5.5 MTEUs (13 per cent), including 4.2 MTEUs at Mundra. The dry bulk cargo volumes rose 14 per cent, with this growth primarily driven by iron ore (260 per cent) and coal volumes (13 per cent). The rise in the liquids and gas volumes has been around 20 per cent.



APSEZ consistently works on cargo diversification at all its ports by adding new cargo types across its ports, the company said in a release. Adani Ports has six ports and terminals on the west coast — Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat; Mormugao in Goa; and Dighi in Maharashtra. The company operates five ports and terminals on the east coast — Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu.