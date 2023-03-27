close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Aditya Birla Capital to sell insurance broking business to Edme Services

The purchaser is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aditya Birla Capital

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial Services firm Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said it has decided to sell its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL) to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount.

The proposed deal includes the sale of the entire 25,65,103 equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company (along with its nominees), representing 50.002 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of ABIBL to Edme Services Private Limited, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The purchaser is part of the Samara Capital Group and an affiliate of Samara Alternate Investment Fund, it added.

The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), it added.

As per reasonable estimates, the proposed transaction is expected to be completed within 120 to 180 days from the execution of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

Also Read

Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

Paytm Wallet now universally acceptable on all UPI QRs, online merchants

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Shree Cement to procure cow dung for green energy in Chhattisgarh

Jio launches plan at Rs 198 per month for fixed broadband services

Topics : Aditya Birla Capital | Aditya Birla Finance | financial services

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gentari signs pact with Tata Motors for 5,000 e-commercial vehicles

Tata motors
1 min read

No mass layoffs are happening at company: Chief People Officer, Flipkart

Flipkart
3 min read

All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5%

Adani, Gautam Adani
2 min read

Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

Varun Alagh
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

Mamaearth
3 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read
Premium

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities
5 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

mamaearth
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon