Monday, June 23, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges post demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges post demerger

The stock started trading at Rs 167.75 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 176.10 apiece during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 159.40, down 4.97 per cent

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,451.50 crore. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) made its market debut on Monday post demerger.

The stock started trading at Rs 167.75 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 176.10 apiece during the day on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 159.40, down 4.97 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock began trading at Rs 167. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 159, lower by 4.79 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 19,451.50 crore.

"Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from June 23, 2025, the equity shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' Group Securities," according to an update by the BSE.

 

ABLBL was demerged from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in May this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

edelweiss financial services

Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

Vedanta

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock value

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

IdeaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore drone order from Indian Army

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,100 cr from new housing project in Chennai

Topics : Stock Market News Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail BSE listed companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon