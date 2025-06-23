Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

A Bengaluru-based IndiGo employee has accused three seniors of casteist slurs and harassment at a Gurugram meeting; police probe is underway as airline calls complaint 'baseless'

FIR filed against IndiGo executives after caste harassment complaint

IndiGo staffer files FIR over caste abuse by seniors; airline denies charge | Photo: IndiGo airlines by Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo employee has filed a police complaint against three senior colleagues, accusing them of using casteist slurs and subjecting him to sustained workplace harassment, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The budget airline has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and stating that it was committed to ensuring a respectful and inclusive work environment.
 
Sharan A, a 35-year-old employee based in Bengaluru, claimed in his complaint that he had been repeatedly targeted and humiliated because of his caste identity. He belongs to the Adi Dravida community, a Scheduled Caste recognised under India’s Constitution.
 
According to police officials, the incident in question occurred during a company meeting on April 28 in Gurugram, Haryana. Since the complaint was initially filed in Bengaluru, city police there registered a zero FIR, a provision that allows police to initiate a case regardless of jurisdiction, and subsequently transferred the case to Gurugram police.
 
 
Following this, an FIR was formally registered at the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram on Sunday. “An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. We are verifying the facts, and action will be taken as per the law,” said Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar.
 

Complaint details caste-based harassment

In the complaint, Sharan named three IndiGo employees who allegedly made derogatory and caste-based remarks against him during the April meeting. He also alleged that this was not an isolated incident, but part of an ongoing pattern of discrimination and intimidation.

“I was insulted in front of everyone. Caste-based verbal abuse, threats and discrimination were made. This has happened several times,” Sharan stated in his complaint. He further alleged that he was unfairly targeted through warning letters, unexplained salary deductions, curtailed sick leave, and cancellation of staff travel privileges. “They even pressured me to resign,” he said.
 
Sharan mentioned he had reported the matter to IndiGo’s chief executive officer and the airline’s ethics committee, but no action was taken. It was only after receiving no response that he decided to approach the police.
 

IndiGo denies caste-based discrimination of employee

In response, IndiGo issued a statement rejecting the allegations. “IndiGo upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination, harassment, or bias and remains firmly committed to being an inclusive and respectful workplace,” a company spokesperson said.
 
“We strongly refute these baseless claims and stand by our values of fairness, integrity and accountability. We will extend full support to the law enforcement agencies in their investigation,” the airline said. 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

