Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 9% to Rs 228 cr

The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for FY25

mutual fund

Revenue from operations surged by 17 per cent to Rs 429 crore in the January-March quarter. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 9 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 228.1 crore for three months ended March 2025. 
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 208.4 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a filing to the stock exchanges. 
Revenue from operations surged by 17 per cent to Rs 429 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 from Rs 365.6 crore in the year-ago period. 
The company's board of directors in its meeting recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for FY25. 
 
For the entire financial year 2024-25, the company's net profit was at Rs 930.6 crore, an increase of 19 per cent from the preceding fiscal. Its total income stood at Rs 1,685 crore, marking a jump of 25 per cent year-on-year. 
ABSL AMC is one of the leading asset management companies in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 3.82 lakh crore as of March this year. 
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. 

More From This Section

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Shriram Finance

We're mulling yen-led fundraise to diversify borrowing: Shriram Finance CEO

Mahindra

Stake in SML Isuzu, M&M eyes e-bus foray soon, 21% share in LCV bus segment

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, India, YouTube

YouTube appoints Gunjan Soni as country managing director for India

Cable wiring, wiring

Bain Capital gets $136 mn buyout loan for Indian auto parts maker Dhoot

Topics : Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Capital stock exchange

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon