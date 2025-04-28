Monday, April 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

Experion Developers to invest over Rs 2K cr in new Gurugram housing project

The company will develop 540 apartments in the upcoming luxury housing project 'The Trillion', which is located in Sector 48, Gurugram

real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Experion Developers will invest more than Rs 2,000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan, its CEO Nagaraju Routhu said.

The company will develop 540 apartments in the upcoming luxury housing project 'The Trillion', which is located in Sector 48, Gurugram.

"The total investment to develop this 5.5-acre project will be more than Rs 2,000 crore," Routhu told PTI.

He said the company will soon start construction work and the entire project will be completed in 5-7 years. 

Routhu said the demand continues to be strong in the Gurugram market.

 

Also Read

sexual assault, abuse, sex

Gurugram hospital technician held in flight attendant sexual assault case

Medanta Hospital

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

After New York, Gurugram to house second Trump residential project

real estate, luxury homes

Smartworld, Tribeca to build ₹2,200-cr Trump luxury homes in Gurugram

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy's new SNACC app now delivering in Noida, Gurugram in 10 minutes

In the first phase, the company is offering around 180 apartments for sale in a price range of Rs 6-8 crore.

Experion Developers has delivered 9 projects in Delhi-NCR, Amritsar and Lucknow while two housing projects in Noida and Gurugram are under construction.

The company is a 100 per cent FDI-funded real estate developer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings PTE Ltd, Singapore.

Experion Developers is part of Singapore-based AT Capital Group, which has a presence in real estate, renewable energy, private & structured credit, and public markets across India, the GCC, Europe, and the US.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy and Experion Capital, an NBFC specialising in real estate and infrastructure financing. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shriram Finance

We're mulling yen-led fundraise to diversify borrowing: Shriram Finance CEO

Mahindra

Stake in SML Isuzu, M&M eyes e-bus foray soon, 21% share in LCV bus segment

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, India, YouTube

YouTube appoints Gunjan Soni as country managing director for India

Cable wiring, wiring

Bain Capital gets $136 mn buyout loan for Indian auto parts maker Dhoot

PremiumCipla

Drugmakers Glenmark Pharma, Cipla plan to step up US manufacturing

Topics : Gurugram housing project Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon