YouTube appoints Gunjan Soni as country managing director for India

YouTube on Monday announced the appointment of Gunjan Soni as the country managing director for India.
 
With over two decades of leadership experience, spanning business, technology, marketing and e-commerce, Soni is set to lead YouTube's growth and innovation efforts in India. She replaces Ishan Chatterjee, who joined JioCinema in October 2024. 
 
Soni was previously working at ZALORA, where she served as Group CEO for six years based in Singapore. During her tenure, she was instrumental in introducing new categories and business models, fostering innovation, and enhancing user experience.
 
 
Soni also possesses significant Indian media and marketing experience, having worked as EVP at Star India and CMO at Myntra. Prior to that, she was a partner at McKinsey in the Consumer and Marketing practice. She serves on the board of CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 company. 

“YouTube's journey in India continues to be vibrant and dynamic, representing a country filled with immense creative energy and potential. I am excited to welcome Gunjan, a seasoned leader to guide our next phase of growth. Gunjan’s deep understanding of the creator economy and India's video commerce landscape, combined with her leadership, will enable us to accelerate creator growth, unlock new opportunities, engage users, and contribute meaningfully to India's digital journey,” Gautam Anand, V-P, YouTube APAC, said. 
 
On her appointment, Gunjan Soni said, “Witnessing how YouTube empowers creators and connects communities across India is truly inspiring. I'm particularly excited about building on this foundation, fostering innovation, and further enhancing the platform's role in helping creators unlock new storytelling opportunities and reach audiences globally. I am excited to work with and support our incredible partners across the ecosystem.”
   

