Ads running on Meta saw return on spending increase by 32% with help of AI

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Photo: Reuters

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

By Benoit Berthelot and Francine Lacqua

Ads running on Meta Platforms Inc.’s apps saw return on spending increase by an average of 32% with the help of artificial intelligence, global business group head Nicola Mendelsohn said. 
 
Ads using AI also reduced the cost of acquisition by about 17%, Mendelsohn said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. 
The AI tools also simplified the process of creating campaigns. While in the past, it might have taken advertisers 15 to 30 steps to set up a campaign, “you can do it in one button now,” she said. 

Last year, Meta rolled out new generative AI tools for advertisers with features that let companies create images and text more quickly and predict the performance of ads, part of a broader effort to improve performance and make up for the targeting data it lost following privacy changes at Apple Inc. 

Topics : World Economic Forum Metaverse online ads Davos artifical intelligence

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

