Scaling up to meet domestic demand, no plans to export to China: NMDC

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

India's NMDC Ltd, the country's largest state-owned iron ore miner, on Thursday said it has no plans to sell iron ore to China and it is scaling up production to meet domestic demand.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that the federal government had turned down a request from the company to export iron ore to China.
Currently, NMDC has no interest in supplying ore to China, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We are a Government of India enterprise committed to the demands of our domestic market and very well-tuned to the realities of the nation's international relations," the company said.
"Currently, NMDC harbors no interest in supplying iron ore to China," it said.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

