Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Aeroflex raises Rs 103 cr; Vishnu Prakash IPO sets price band at Rs 94-99

Famed investor Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 to Rs 108. At the top-end, Aeroflex is valued nearly Rs 1,400 crore

Uzbekistan arrests four people over cough syrup deaths in India

BS ReporterPTI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries on Monday allotted shares worth Rs 103.68 crore to anchor investors. The company allocated nearly 9.6 million shares at Rs 108 apiece to 10 anchor investors.

Some of the institutions that were allotted shares under the anchor category were Societe Generale, Nippon Mutual Fund, Invesco Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial and Universal Sampo General Insurance.  

Famed investor Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex has priced its issue between Rs 102 to Rs 108. At the top-end, Aeroflex is valued nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The IPO comprises a fresh fund raise of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore.

Vishnu Prakash IPO sets price band at Rs 94-99 per share

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 94-99 per share for its Rs 309-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue will open on August 24 and conclude on August 28, the company said. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 31.2 million equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Street Signs: Aeroflex GMP surges over 60%, direct MF platform norms & more

IdeaForge IPO fully booked on day 1; should you bid? Read what analysts say

Byju's top executive Cherian Thomas quits, joins Impending Inc as CEO

ABB India bags order to automate Reliances' biopharmaceutical facilities

FMCG brand Amul aims to cross Rs 80,000 crore turnover in FY23-24

Wockhardt shareholders reject proposal to raise Rs 1,600 cr from promotor

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global head of artificial intelligence


Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company and the balance for general corporate purposes. The IPO will fetch Rs 293.28 crore and Rs 308.88 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.

Topics : IPO India Invesco MF

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon