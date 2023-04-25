close

After debt resolution, Essar Oil lines up Rs 1,200-crore capex

CARE has assigned "BBB+" rating to the long-term bank facilities of the company

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
NCLT okays ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000-crore offer to take over Essar Steel

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
After implementing the debt resolution plan, Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (EOGEPL) has lined up a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 1,200 crore till FY27.
The capex by the company focuses on unconventional hydrocarbons (UHC). It involves drilling of 210 new wells and refraction of existing 348 wells in Raniganj block during the FY23-FY27 period.

Post implementation of its resolution plan in December 2022, the company has been making debt repayments for the last two quarters ended March 2023.
In addition, it had around Rs 123 crore of cash and liquid investments as on March 31, 2023. This includes one quarter’s repayment obligation kept in Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA).

The establishment of a pipeline to evacuate gas got delayed due to various reasons.

As there were no alternative infrastructure facilities available to transport gas, EOGEPL had to significantly cut production from its existing wells.
This adversely impacted revenues and resulted in default in debt servicing by the company with its lenders, CARE said in a rating commentary.

The company possesses two asset blocks in India, namely Raniganj Block, which contributes substantially to the total income and Mehsana Block.
Topics : Essar Oil & Gas Capex debt resolution CARE Ratings credit rating

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:18 PM IST

