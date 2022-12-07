JUST IN
What is credit score? Why is it important?
Govt to allow consortium of foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
Is it the end of WhatsApp's UPI ambition?
GSTN in AA network: Operational costs of banks expected to come down
Digital payments in India touch Rs 38.3 trn at over 23 bn transactions
Will RBI devise rules to regulate public sector banks amid rising scams
RBI's MPC starts deliberations amid expectations of moderate rate hike
Centre still hopeful on 6.4% fiscal deficit on back of tax revenue gains
In King Cash's castle: Businesses in disarray, RBI to take a closer look
Nirmala Sitharaman to address revenue intelligence officers on Monday
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Business Standard

What is credit score? Why is it important?

A credit card can come in handy for small purchases on credit. And if you are carrying one, it is crucial that you have a good credit score. But, what exactly is the concept of credit score?

Topics
credit scores | Experian India | CIBIL Score

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

Credit Score
Representative image

ALSO READ

TMS Ep272: India's external a/c, car purchase, markets, constitution bench

TMS Ep247: WFH & women, prof. of practice, markets, Jackson Hole conference

How to transfer shares?

TMS Ep311: India's FDI Inflows, Second-hand Car, Auto Stocks, India Stack

TMS Ep294: Indian economy, India and COP27, Telecom stocks, 5G testbed

    • You might need access to a loan for various reasons. A credit card can come in handy for small purchases on credit. And if you are carrying one, it is crucial that you have a good credit score because the easy availability of personal, consumer and other types of loans, along with access to credit cards, is contingent on this. But, what exactly is the concept of credit score? Let’s find out

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .