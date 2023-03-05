JUST IN
Resilience to global macro-economic headwinds makes India key focus market
Business Standard

Essar group returns to steel business with $8-billion investment

Setting up steel plant in Saudi, an iron pellet plant each in Odisha, US

Topics
Essar | Steel Industry | NMDC

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 74.69 bn to creditors of Uttam Galva, KSS Petron

The $15-billion Essar group is making a quiet but big comeback to the steel industry with a global footprint in three mega projects with an investment of $8 billion over three to four years, according to a senior official.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 22:54 IST

