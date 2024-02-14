Sensex (    %)
                        
Agilus Diagnostics to withdraw DRHP filed with market regulator Sebi

The company added that making the necessary application to Sebi for withdrawal of the said DRHP immediately and may re-file with Sebi again for a proposed IPO in future

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Diagnostic services provider Agilus Diagnostics on Tuesday, announced that it will withdraw its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 

The decision to withdraw the DRHP has been taken due to commercial considerations and in consultation and mutual agreement with the private equity investors of Agilus and its board of directors, the company said in a regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
According to the DRHP filed by the company in September 2023, the initial public offering (IPO) was to comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.42 crore equity shares by Agilus’s investor’s, namely International Finance Corp, NYLIM Jacob Balls India Fund III LLC, and Resurgence PE Investments. 

The company added that it was making the necessary application to SEBI for withdrawal of the said DRHP immediately and may re-file with SEBI again for a proposed IPO in future, subject to applicable laws.

SEBI Sebi norms IPO activity IPO India BSE stocks International Finance Corporation

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

